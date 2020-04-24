Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sequans Communications traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.50, 731,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 266,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQNS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Sequans Communications worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.