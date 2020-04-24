Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.07, 2,379,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,646,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.