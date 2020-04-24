Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.07, 2,379,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,646,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc Decreases By 7.0%
Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc Decreases By 7.0%
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Short Interest Update
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Short Interest Update
West Pharmaceutical Services Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
West Pharmaceutical Services Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
Silgan Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat
Silgan Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat
Centamin Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Centamin Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report