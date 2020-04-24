Analysts Offer Predictions for Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

IMG opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

