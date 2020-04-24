Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Steven Madden stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 530,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 304,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.