Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

NYSE SHAK opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

