National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.