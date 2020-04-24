SunPower Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SunPower in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of SPWR opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $358,814.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,744,653 shares of company stock worth $22,874,355 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

