Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.