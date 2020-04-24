Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Selective Insurance Group Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

