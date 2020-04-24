Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shockwave Medical Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,040 over the last ninety days.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

