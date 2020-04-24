Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$2.87.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Earnings History and Estimates for Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

