Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issued By KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

