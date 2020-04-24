Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Decreased by Analyst

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of GUY opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. Guyana Goldfields has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

