Brokers Offer Predictions for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

