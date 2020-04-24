Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial raised Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$148.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.92.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$132.66 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164 over the last ninety days.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

