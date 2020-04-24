Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Enbridge stock opened at C$40.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.68. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.39 billion.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

