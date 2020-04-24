Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Reduced by Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.57.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$16.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.78.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

