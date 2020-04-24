Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

