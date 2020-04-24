Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Decreased by Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

