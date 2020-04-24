Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.40.

Shares of PKI opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.84.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

