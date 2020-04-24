Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.52 on Thursday. Silvercrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 21.91 and a current ratio of 22.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.20).

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

