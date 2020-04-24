Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.52 on Thursday. Silvercrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 21.91 and a current ratio of 22.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.20).

Silvercrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by Cormark
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by Cormark
Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Decreased by Cormark
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Decreased by Cormark
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp Issued By Raymond James
Silvercrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Silvercrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report