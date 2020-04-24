Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.80 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.83. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$14.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.70 million.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.