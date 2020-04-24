Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teranga Gold Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on TGZ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -33.16.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

