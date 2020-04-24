Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$22.45.
In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.