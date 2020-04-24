Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight Capital raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$22.45.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

