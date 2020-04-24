Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.29.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$10.93 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a market cap of $400.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$186.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.20 million.

Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

