Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO opened at $320.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.