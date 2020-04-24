Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Total in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,823,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,838 and have sold 1,430,999 shares valued at $12,265,495.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

