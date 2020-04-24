Superior Gold Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.90 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

