Analysts Set Expectations for Voya Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.