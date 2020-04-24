Analysts Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

USAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

