Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.20. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by Cormark
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by Cormark
Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Decreased by Cormark
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Decreased by Cormark
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp Issued By Raymond James
Silvercrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Silvercrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report