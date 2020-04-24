Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.20. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.