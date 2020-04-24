KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

NYSE XEC opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,381.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 393.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 197.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 88,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

