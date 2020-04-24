Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vivint Solar Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vivint Solar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $684.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,862.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,457. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.