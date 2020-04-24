Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

NYSE:VLO opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.