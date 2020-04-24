Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Waters Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

WAT opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.65. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $148,668,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Waters by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

