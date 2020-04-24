Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

