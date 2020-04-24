WillScot (WSC) to Release Earnings on Friday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect WillScot to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. WillScot has set its FY 2020

Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

