WillScot (WSC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect WillScot to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. WillScot has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

