Moneygram International (MGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. On average, analysts expect Moneygram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

NASDAQ MGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGI shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.