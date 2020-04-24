ITT (ITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.72-4.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.90-4.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Earnings History for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WillScot to Release Earnings on Friday
WillScot to Release Earnings on Friday
Mobile Mini Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Mobile Mini Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Moneygram International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Moneygram International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
WP Carey to Release Earnings on Friday
WP Carey to Release Earnings on Friday
ITT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
ITT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Imperial Oil Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Imperial Oil Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report