Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

IMO opened at $12.96 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.1666 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Earnings History for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WillScot to Release Earnings on Friday
WillScot to Release Earnings on Friday
Mobile Mini Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Mobile Mini Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Moneygram International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Moneygram International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
WP Carey to Release Earnings on Friday
WP Carey to Release Earnings on Friday
ITT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
ITT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Imperial Oil Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Imperial Oil Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report