Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

IMO opened at $12.96 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.1666 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

