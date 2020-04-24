LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

