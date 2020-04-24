Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

