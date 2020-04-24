Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Earnings History for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WillScot to Release Earnings on Friday
WillScot to Release Earnings on Friday
Mobile Mini Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Mobile Mini Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Moneygram International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Moneygram International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
WP Carey to Release Earnings on Friday
WP Carey to Release Earnings on Friday
ITT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
ITT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Imperial Oil Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Imperial Oil Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report