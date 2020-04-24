Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HON opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

