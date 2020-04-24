Tc Pipelines (TRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRP opened at $45.46 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

