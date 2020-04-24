Balchem (BCPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Balchem stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. Balchem has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

