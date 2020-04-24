Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

