Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of BELFA opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.27. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BELFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $35,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $99,057. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

