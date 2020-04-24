Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

