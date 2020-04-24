Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques Buys 32,364 Shares

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 32,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23).

On Thursday, February 27th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,783 ($49.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,585.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,078.06. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,195.33 ($55.19).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

