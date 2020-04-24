Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 891% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.08 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

