Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 891% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.
NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.08 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
